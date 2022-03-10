Justin Bieber is one of those pop artists who has always been in the news either for his hit musical numbers or for random controversies. Since he started off as a child artist, his every movement or statement was scrutinized to a great extent, making him the epitome of drama and internet discussions. A few years back several reports suggested that Justin visited a brothel in Brazil and eventually an s*x worker from the same place opened up on her experience with the pop star.

For the unversed, Bieber was previously in the news when he gave a shout out to his wife Hailey Baldwin in the middle of a live show. He confessed his love publicly and explained how she hates being put in a spot. The clip went viral on the internet within minutes as fans found the gesture extremely sweet and thoughtful.

According to a report by Hollywood Life in the year 2013, Justin Bieber was spotted visiting a brothel in Brazil and the piece of news shook the social media with polarizing opinions. Most reports suggested that the pop singer visited an adult nightclub called Le Palace in Panama before going back to his hotel. He allegedly took ten s*x workers home and one of them decided to reveal details about the entire encounter in interaction with CRITICA.com.

The alleged prostitute mentioned that she was one of the 10 women that joined Justin Bieber in his hotel and she even hooked up with the star. “They took us in their car to the hotel. There was so much emotion, it was incredible”, the lady said.

She mentioned how Justin kissed her forehead and nose before taking things further and added, “I wanted to do everything with him. I did everything!”

The woman then mentioned that it lasted for about an hour and he even gave them concert tickets. “He gave me $500 because I was the one that got with him. He gave all of us concert tickets.”, she said.

Speaking about how her experience with Justin Bieber was, she said, “It was delicious. It was super delicious because not every day do you get to be with someone famous, especially someone like him,” she gushes. “He’s a love of a man! A cutie patootie!”

At the end of the conversation, the reported prostitute even revealed her opinion about Justin Bieber’s size. Without getting too much into the details the lady said that she had a good time with him and his size was “average” according to her.

