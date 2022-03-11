Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is one of the most awaited films for all the MCU buffs in 2022. While the markers of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer are quite tight-lipped about the surprise elements of the film, we yet again have gotten a hold on one of the major spoilers.

From Deadpool’s entry in MCU to Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the film, we have brought to you every little spoiler and theory that are leaked. Well, today we once again have a leak to talk about and this time it comprises of some exciting deets on the superior Iron Man.

So, recently a new leak for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived and it talks about the role of Tony Stark (played by Tom Cruise) in the movie. Recently an insider took it to his Twitter platform and claimed that the superior Iron Man will indeed be in the multiverse-themed film, but just for a short amount of time.

(Final Cut) Iron Man variant appears for only seconds wearing the Golden Mark XXI armor. He doesn't partake in the Wanda battle or Illuminati trial. pic.twitter.com/uNaf9DdTVs — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) March 9, 2022

The said tweet sent out by Moth Culture states that the superior Iron Man (Tom Cruise) will be seen in the upcoming movie in a gold suit and will be seen for a few seconds. It was further revealed that the character will not be taking part in the fight scene with Wanda and the Illuminati Trial, which was shown in the movie’s trailer.

Yikes! We know MCU fans, this definitely broke our hearts. However, let’s be more optimistic, maybe this leak isn’t true at all!

Meanwhile, right before this leak, a few days earlier a fan had leaked the mid and post-credit scenes for the movie. The leak revealed some deets on Stephen Strange’s (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) dream sequence and Deadpool’s role in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

