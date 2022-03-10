Who said maternity clothes just have to be baggy old boring clothes? Ever since it was announced that Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, the pop singer has been spotted in one-of-a-kind looks. Each time she walks out, her sartorial elegance has been snapped, and we are loving every inch of it.

Riri and Rocky’s inseparable relationship became the talk of the town when rumours of their romance began in 2020. Though the two have been friends for years and have collaborated as well. The Umbrella singer was featured in the rapper’s 2013 track ‘Fashion Killa,’ and her pregnancy outfits are perfectly defining that she is one indeed.

We have compiled some of Rihanna’s many belly-bearing, super-sultry fits. Let’s take a look at them. One of her recent outfits included layering an aqua-blue cut-out jumpsuit by Stella McCartney with a full-length khaki coat and a brown hoodie. The jumpsuit perfectly flaunted her growing baby bump.

She pieced it together with pointed-toe heels and sunglasses. Riri also wore gold necklaces under the asymmetrical neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The next look of the Fenty Beauty owner was the one she wore at the Dior fall 2022 show. Though it may look simple, it is perhaps one of the most daring pregnancy looks of Rihanna till now, and she wore it with grace. The singer exposed her baby bump and her legs completely, in the black sheer lace slip, along with the lace-trimmed cover-up and black patent boots.

Rihanna at Dior show's at Paris Fashion Week, wearing Dior Pre-Fall 2022 and Amina Muaddi's Fiona boots pic.twitter.com/maN0hIQWO1 — Helena (@__helenalopes__) March 4, 2022

The make-up mogul’s hypnotic look from the time when she attended a Fenty Beauty event is an inspiration for those who love the discotheque aesthetics of the ’70s. The metallic fringe set in the shades of green, purple, and ombre silver colours included a backless halter top and shimmery sequin pants from The Attico.

Rihanna making her pregnant red carpet debut with her maternity style…. 💚💅 Oh yeesss You look so good RiRi. 🤓 Y esto apenas está empezando señores!!!! 🤰😎🖤 👇 #Rihannapregnant pic.twitter.com/tI9wksAsE4 — Mary Patri 🌻✨💙 (@MaraPatriciaTo4) February 13, 2022

Another one of her all-black pregnancy outfits that caught our attention was the one where she wore a black lace-up and layered it with black stirrup legging, heels, a jacket, and glasses. Her neck was decorated with gold necklaces, while her ankle shimmered with silver. It gave off a Matrix kind of a vibe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The last look of the Ocean’s 8 actress that we are going to talk about is one that took us on a walk down the nostalgia lane. Her low waist Vetements jeans, paired with a teeny front-tie crop top, Tom Ford’s heels strapped over her jeans, and a Jacqui Aiche diamond bra, which reportedly costs around $34k.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

On top of this iconic look, Rihanna wore a huge patchwork denim-and-leopard-print coat. This was a perfect throwback to the early 2000’s fashion.

