When Harry Potter Fame Daniel Radcliffe Opened Up On Visiting India To Get An Autograph Of This Legendary Cricket Star

From tasty food, colourful clothes Bollywood films and of course Indian cricket stars, India is a land of cultural diversity. Often Hollywood celebrities raved about their love for desi things. British actor Daniel Radcliffe is one of them and he once spoke about his undying love for cricket and this sports star. Scroll down to know.

The English actor is well known for playing the role of Harry Potter in the film series of the same name. He even received numerous awards and nominations for his films. Radcliffe is considered to be one of the world’s highest-paid actors after gaining worldwide fame, popularity, and critical acclaim.

Back in 2011, Daniel Radcliffe had expressed his love for India and plans to visit India soon. He also said that he has an undying love for Cricket and cherishes an autograph of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Talking to the Times of India, he said, “My friends and I were thrilled to meet Sachin and get his autograph. I am a huge fan, he is truly a legend. I wanted to visit India during the Cricket World Cup but got so caught up with my Broadway musical, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, that it left me with no time. But cricket or no cricket, I am certainly planning a trip to India soon.

When talking about India, Harry Potter star also expressed his love for Bollywood and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he knows about him and liked the 2007 film Chak De! India. He further said, “I have watched a couple of Bollywood films and found them every entertaining.” This is not the first time that he has expressed his love for India and Indian films, especially for King Khan.

In 2010, Daniel Radcliffe said to DNA, “Shah Rukh Khan is really famous in Britain and I’m really fond of him. He is definitely an epitome of style and class!”

Well, who isn’t a fan of King Khan’s charm? Isn’t it.

