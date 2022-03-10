Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and everything around them is in news and is rampantly covered by the world press as we speak. Their infamous divorce battle, Kanye’s multiple flings, and Kim’s affair with SNL fame Pete Davidson are a few of the things that made headlines. What is now trending is the new Hulu show Kardashians and what it holds for the viewers. The Beauty Mogul who leads it has now decided to open up.

Kim Kardashian had been quite silent throughout the entire row. While Kanye went on to make wild comments and some unbelievable claims, Kim resisted coming out and speaking about it. Now the beauty Mogul is opening up while promoting her new series. She says it is always difficult to be in the public eye and having disagreements publically.

While talking about how she believes in handling things privately, Kim Kardashian also revealed Kanye West will be a part of Kardashians and we even might see Pete Davidson join her in the show. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Variety, Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West said, “I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family.”

Even after Kanye West calling her out and even criticising her bond with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian says they have “love and respect” for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive,” she added. “I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kim Kardashian went on to reveal that Kanye West is a part of the show and plays a major part in the first episode. She also spoke on whether Pete Davidson will make it to the show or not and she is open to that idea. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Concluding the same Kim Kardashian revealed that she will talk about “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She added, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

