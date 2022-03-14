One name that is the most discussed out of the lot right now amid the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans is Shawn Levy. The filmmaker has recently taken the job of shaping Deadpool 3 in his hands and became a trending man. The Ryan Reynolds starrer is a film that is riding on high anticipation and there is no way Shawn is not going to face a million questions about the same. But amid all of that Levy has a dream and that is to unite Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on screen.

You heard that right, my friend. Shawn Levy who is now riding on the success of The Adam Project has a dream and it is to bring together Wolverine fame Hugh Jackman and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds together. We can already hear the fireworks. Levy has a history of working with both the Hollywood giants and is quite determined to bring them together.

In one of his latest chats, Shawn Levy was asked whether he plans to bring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in one film together and do you really think he would have said No? Well below is everything you should know about the same.

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy talking about uniting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as per Comicbook, said, “I’m not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a ***** who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and that will be me.”

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy has today confirmed that Deadpool 3 is no going on floors in 2022 on Twitter. Steven Weintraub on his Twitter handle wrote, “Reminder @ShawnLevyDirect is prepping his upcoming @netflix limited series ‘All the Light You Cannot See’ in Europe and hasn’t started filming yet. I don’t see how #Deadpool3 is shooting this year. He’s also heavily involved in #StrangerThings so his sch is busy.” He added, “But I’d wager good money #deadpool is filming next year.”

The tweet reached Deadpool 3 maker who decided to confirm everything written in the Tweet and wrote, “All very true. Cannot wait to rest when I’m dead. Till then, though: let’s GOOOOO!”

Do you want to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

