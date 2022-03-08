Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, are currently in the news owing to the country invading the neighbouring state of Ukraine. While there is severe unrest in both the countries currently at war, we take you back nearly decades, when Putin made the headlines because of Warner Bros’ Harry Potter. Wondering why? Well, it’s hilarious.

Advertisement

Starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione) in lead roles, the franchise’s second film – The Chamber of Secrets, saw the introduction of a new character, the Harry-loyal house-elf Dobby. While the elf eventually helps the characters defeat the dangers of the second film – basilisk, Tom Riddle and Lucius Malfoy, he became the reason behind some Russian lawyers wanting to sue the production house and WB. Read on.

Advertisement

In January 2003, over 19 years ago, The Guardian, in one of its articles had reported that a group of Russian lawyers were planning a lawsuit against the Harry Potter producers and Warner Bros. This was because they believed there were similarities between the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin and the bald, floppy-eared, pointy-nosed, bug-eyed elf, Dobby. There were of the opinion that there were apparent similarities between the Russian president and CGI-made Harry Potter And Chamber of Secrets star.

In fact, the site also reported that similar suggestions were circulating on the internet for a couple of months, with the BBC’s children’s website, CBBC, even running a poll on the matter. The results of the 5,500 votes cast saw a little over 54 per cent agreeing that Vladimir Putin and Harry Potter’s Dobby had probably been separated at birth.

The site noted that reports of legal action originally surfaced in a Russian newspaper. A spokesman for the Russian lawyers’ guild had told Radio Free Europe, “Similar suits have taken place. But it’s very difficult for courts to rule on them; lots of experts have to be called in. It’s doubtful if it has a chance.”

Thankfully for the Harry Potter world, Warner Bros. executives and fans, Putin’s rule didn’t go as far as to file the lawsuit.

Well, we ask you guys now, do you think there are similarities between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Harry Potter’s Dobby? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS To Perform At His Wedding With Megan Fox In The Future: “…They Were Like Stoked To Meet Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube