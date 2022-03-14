The Critics Choice Awards 2022 took place on Sunday, 13th March in Los Angeles, and several A-listers walked the red carpet, donned in their best attires. Many celebrities were present at the night that celebrated the cinematic achievements of their fellow Hollywood peers, including Selena Gomez, Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

Advertisement

Several stars also took home the trophy for their outstanding contribution to the world of films and series. Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog won the best pictures. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain were honoured with Best Actor and Best Actress for ‘King Richard’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ respectively.

Advertisement

While we have already covered the full winner‘s list of Critics Choice Awards 2022, let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the glamorous night show.

Selena Gomez

We cannot NOT start with Selena. The singer and actress were the Lady in Red in the beautiful floor-length Louis Vuitton gown. The dress had a halter neckline and a detailed centrefold jewel. While the cape fell elegantly from her shoulders, almost giving it off a soothing waterfall feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Kristen Stewart

The Spencer actress shimmered in a metallic gold custom Dolce & Gabbana blush gown. The spaghetti strap and the side-swept hair gave off a delicate look to the fierce actress. She paired the dress with Messika jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Jared Leto

One thing that the Morbius actor knows is how to dazzle the red carpets. For the Critics Choice Awards 2022, Leto proved that he is a Gucci man with the cream-coloured tux from the high-end fashion brand. The actor paired it with silver shoes and a big black bow tie. The shades and the open hair completed this mesmerising look!

Halle Berry

Berry decided to do a little throwback as she walked down the red carpet in an outfit inspired by her X-Men character Storm’s icy blonde look. Not only did she surprise us and the rest of the world with that, but she also took home the #SeeHer Award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Andrew Garfield

The Spider-Man: No Way Home looked bomb AF in the velvet Saint Laurent suit while showing off the OMEGA timepiece. The suit had a subtle shine to it, which looked perfect over the dark colour.

Elle Fanning

Following the unofficial gold metallic theme of the Critics Choice Awards 2022, Fanning looked like a princess in the gold iridescent Oscar de la Renta fit-and-flare dress. The bold orangish-red lipstick, hair tied back in a pony, and a watch on her wrist, served up her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

One of the most beloved couples of H-town attended the award show together. The Best Actor winner looked dapper in a custom-made chocolate brown three-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit. The satin peak lapels caught our attention.

While Jada’s statuesque gold pencil gown by Maison Rabih Kayrouz, jewelled headpiece, and nude makeup make the actress look marvelous. The best part was that her dress had exaggerated pockets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Mandy Moore

Finally, the last but definitely not the least is the This is Us star. Moore looked like a greek goddess at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 in the champagne Elie Saab Haute Couture gown. The plunging neckline, silver beads, and the sheet white accent draping from her shoulder looked ethereal.

Mandy Moore en Elie Saab Haute Couture

2022 Critics Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/xKTMYWDV24 — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) March 13, 2022

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Is In No Mood To Watch Ben Affleck’s Steamy Scenes With Ex Ana de Armas In Deep Water?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube