Shawn Mendes has made some big changes in his life ever since he and Camila Cabello broke up. The couple who were once the talk of the town called it quits after dating for two years. For the unversed, the two singers met in 2015, but it wasn’t until 2019 that they started their romance.

Mendes and Cabello have also worked together a few times previously, most notably in the song ‘Senorita.’ Fans got an insight into their PDA-filled relationship through social media and pap photos. In November 2021, it was revealed that they are back to being friends while citing a shift in ‘priorities’ as the reason for the amicable break-up.

Now, months after their split, Shawn Mendes has revealed bringing some major changes in his life. While speaking with Billboard, the Stitches singer opened up about his spiritual journey. “I hit a low point a few years ago,” Shawn admitted. “I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it’s time to kind of do something different,” he added.

Shawn Mendes continued to reveal that spirituality is “a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on.” The singer started to embrace it with meditation to bring a little balance to his chaotic life of pop stardom. His study of spirituality also evolved with him reading religious texts, which turned into a deep dive into the Bhakti movement in Hinduism.

As per the report, Mendes spent every Thursday of last year meditating and discussing scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita with Think Like A Monk author Jay Shetty. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello has dived into her work as she released a new song, ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran.

Shawn Mendes is also ready to embark on his Wonder: The World tour, his first major show since 2019. It will start on 19th March at Moody Amphitheater in Texas.

