Advertisement

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in a really happy place ever since they started dating each other. Back in 2020, in a conversation with Dax Shepard on his podcast, the Stitches singer cleared the rumours about his sex*ality and how gay rumours had been frustrating to deal with for him.

Mendes revealed that it was difficult to respond to this entire situation and this made him even more vulnerable.

Advertisement

Talking about the gay rumours with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Shawn Mendes said, “It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very very close to, who were gay and in the closet.”

Shawn Mendes further said, “And I felt like this real anger for those people. It’s such a tricky thing. You want to say, ‘I’m not gay but it’d be fine if I was gay — but also there’s nothing wrong with being gay but I’m not.’ You don’t really know how to respond to the situation.”

The Stitches singer recalled that people gave been calling him gay ever since he was 15-year-old and said, “I’ve realized that we just have to stop having to be experts and politicians about it, especially as a famous musician who’s a guy. I need to be really f*cking messy and say the wrong things and apologize and say the right thing after I apologize and be confused about how to respond when people say I’m gay. Everyone’s been calling me gay since I was 15 years old. I’m not gay and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I’m like, ‘How do I sit?’ I’m always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that sh*t.”

Shawn Mendes further explained that the rumours and his own attitude led him to become more ‘honest and really open’ about the whole scenario.

“I think a lot of guys go through that and even worse than that there are just so many guys who are gay and in the closet and must be hearing sh*t like that and just being like, ‘I’m terrified to come out,'” Mendes said.

Talking about the female inclination, the singer revealed that he has grown up with his female cousins during childhood and said, “I didn’t grow up wrestling. I grew up getting my hair braided on New Year’s Eve. It just completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your surroundings.”

What are your thoughts on Shawn Mendes dealing with gay issues? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Life Struggles, Says “This Is Another Battle I Fought…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube