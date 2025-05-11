Ryan Coogler-helmed Sinners collects strong numbers on its fourth Friday again. As you read this article, it is surpassing its second major milestone at the North American box office. Michael B Jordan’s horror movie has also outpaced A Minecraft Movie’s third Thursday gross and one of the top 3 biggest 4th Fridays among R-rated movies, surpassing Oppenheimer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The OG horror movie is set in the 1932’s Mississippi Delta starring Jordan in dual roles [twin brothers] who confront a supernatural evil upon their return to their hometown. It features an impressive ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. After this weekend, it is on track to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year in the United States. Globally as well, it will climb up the 2025 list of the highest-grossers.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Sinners starring Michael B Jordan collected a strong $6.5 million on its 4th Friday. The movie has an unimaginable stronghold as it witnessed a drop of -32.2 % only from its last Friday. Seeing the popularity and great performance, the exhibitors added 155 more screens where it is now playing. It has registered the 2nd biggest 4th Friday ever for R-rated movies, surpassing Oppenheimer’s $5.1 million and Joker’s $5.5 million, and is only under Deadpool’s & Wolverine‘s $8.2 million.

The horror movie has hit the $199.8 million cume in North America, becoming the sixth horror movie in history to surpass the $200 million milestone. It crossed that mark on Saturday, but the numbers are yet to be revealed, and thus, we are unable to report the updated cume. It is on track to beat the domestic haul of IT: Chapter Two, $211.5 million, as the fifth highest-grossing horror movie of all time in North America.

Sinners is expected to earn between $22 million and $26 million on its fourth weekend in North America. Internationally, the horror movie has hit the $65 million mark, bringing the global cume to $264.83 million. Released on April 18, Sinners is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

