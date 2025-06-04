Tom Cruise fans eagerly wait to watch him perform unimaginable stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies, and the franchise’s ending with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is heartbreaking. It has collected $125.16 million at the North American box office and is set on beating the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible III. Keep scrolling for more.

The film aims to earn between $190 million and $210 million at the domestic box office. If its domestic haul falls within this range, it will not become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, as Mission: Impossible—Fallout is at #1 with its $220.1 million domestic total.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning box office collection day 11

The Mission: Impossible movie collected a solid $2.6 million on its second Monday, higher than Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’s gross of $2.4 million on the second Monday. It has witnessed a sharp decline of 82.7% from the last Memorial Day holiday-boosted Monday. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has registered the 17th biggest second Monday of all time among Memorial Day releases. After 11 days of release in North America, Tom Cruise’s magnum opus reached $125.1 million cume domestically.

On track to beat Mission: Impossible III’s domestic haul

JJ Abrams directed the 2006 Mission: Impossible movie. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt was forced to return to active duty to capture elusive arms dealer Owen Davian in that installment. It collected $134.02 million domestically in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. Mission: Impossible 8 is less than $9 million away from beating Mission: Impossible III and preventing itself from being the lowest-grossing MI movie.

Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (from highest to lowest):

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million

2. Mission: Impossible II – $215.4 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04

5. Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million

6. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million

7. Mission: Impossible III – $134.02 million

8. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $125.16 million

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the last film in the series directed by Tom Cruise, who once again reprised his role as Ethan Hunt, was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $125.16 million

Total Overseas Gross – $231.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $356.36 million

