Tom Cruise fans eagerly wait to watch him perform unimaginable stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies, and the franchise’s ending with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is heartbreaking. It has collected $125.16 million at the North American box office and is set on beating the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible III. Keep scrolling for more.
The film aims to earn between $190 million and $210 million at the domestic box office. If its domestic haul falls within this range, it will not become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, as Mission: Impossible—Fallout is at #1 with its $220.1 million domestic total.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning box office collection day 11
The Mission: Impossible movie collected a solid $2.6 million on its second Monday, higher than Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’s gross of $2.4 million on the second Monday. It has witnessed a sharp decline of 82.7% from the last Memorial Day holiday-boosted Monday. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has registered the 17th biggest second Monday of all time among Memorial Day releases. After 11 days of release in North America, Tom Cruise’s magnum opus reached $125.1 million cume domestically.
On track to beat Mission: Impossible III’s domestic haul
JJ Abrams directed the 2006 Mission: Impossible movie. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt was forced to return to active duty to capture elusive arms dealer Owen Davian in that installment. It collected $134.02 million domestically in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. Mission: Impossible 8 is less than $9 million away from beating Mission: Impossible III and preventing itself from being the lowest-grossing MI movie.
Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (from highest to lowest):
1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million
2. Mission: Impossible II – $215.4 million
3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million
4. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04
5. Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million
6. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million
7. Mission: Impossible III – $134.02 million
8. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $125.16 million
Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the last film in the series directed by Tom Cruise, who once again reprised his role as Ethan Hunt, was released on May 23.
Box Office Summary
- Total Domestic Gross – $125.16 million
- Total Overseas Gross – $231.2 million
- Total Worldwide Gross – $356.36 million
