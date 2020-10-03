Tiger Shroff Drops A Shirtless Pic Which Is Giving Us Some Serious 'Back' Goals

Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff showcases his muscular back in a new social media post, and his friends and colleagues in the industry, besides fan, are impressed.

Tiger posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, standing at the balcony with his back towards the camera.

Looking at the picture, actor Anil Kapoor wrote: “Spectacular… inspirational.”

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya commented: “Super.”

Tiger recently stunned fans with his agility, in a new video he posted that shows him pulling off consecutive backflips with ease.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was amazed by Tiger’s backflips and wrote in the comment section: “My head is spinnin bro!! Amazing.” With no shooting, he has been busy exploring other avenues of talent.

Last month, the young actor made his debut as a singer with the single, “Unbelievable”. The video of the song, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

Releasing the song on Instagram, he wrote: “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough… for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn … but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said: “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey — there’s so much to learn and explore.”

Recently Tiger stunned fans with a video where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury.

“Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote as the caption. He also flaunted his well-chiselled body on social media.

