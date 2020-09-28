Tiger Shroff's Debut Single 'Unbelievable' Makes Fans Groove To The Beats, Check Out!

Tiger Shroff has expanded his horizons with his debut song ‘Unbelievable’. Just when we thought the Baaghi actor had shown all his cards, he reminded us that he had much more in store. Six days since Tiger’s ‘Unbelievable’ came out, there’s no stopping to the love and praises it got.

Tiger’s fans still can’t keep calm and we can see that in the multiple videos that the actor has shared of his fans grooving to the beats.

The response that the song has been amazing and the actor is happy to see his hard work getting fruit. Tiger is making sure he acknowledges the love and is sharing videos of people dancing and performing on the song. After all, Tiger has been an inspiration to the youth always. He has set examples with his fitness and finesse in acting and now his singing is stealing the show.

The actor never fails to impress his audience every time he presents something new. The actor loves his fans and dedicated all his work to them.

Tiger’s social media stories are filled with all such videos. He shares them with pride not only to show the love he has for his fans but also to show that everyone is ‘Unbelievable’ in their own way.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Heropanti 2.

Please find below the links of the fans videos.

