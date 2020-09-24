Anurag Kashyap is all set to star alongside Anil Kapoor in AK vs AK which will be helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In a very quirky script backed by Netflix, both the AKs are said to do something they’ve never attempted on the screen before. Now, the exclusive news coming in, is the presence of Anil’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the film.

Post his Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hiatus, Harsh Varrdhan is all set to make a comeback. Though he already has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty, he now has added AK Vs AK to the list too. However, his will be a special appearance in the film but the strong reports regarding his character hint that it indeed will be special for him as well as AK.

Our exclusive sources confirm that just like in real life, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be playing Anil Kapoor’s son in reel-life as well. The source adds, “Harsh has already shot for the film, and he will be seen playing an important role in the film. It’ll be a treat for all the viewers.”

Makers have kept this a surprise for all the Anil Kapoor fans. AK vs AK is being described as a project about a brash film director who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star. The film will capture varied emotions as the star searches for his daughter, and the director films the desperate search in real-time to create his next blockbuster movie.

Talking about the film, Vikramaditya Motwane had said in one of his past interviews: “‘AK vs AK has an extremely unique and gripping storyline and Netflix is the perfect platform for it because of their organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith and constantly push the envelope every single time.”

Anil Kapoor is happy to be back at Netflix. “Attempting your craft on a completely different platform is both exciting and daunting, and it’s a challenge I’d take on only with a committed streaming service like Netflix. I’ve partnered with Netflix on ‘Selection Day’ and ‘Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle’ in the past and am amazed at how far and wide the stories have travelled. And being able to take this leap with Vikram (Aditya Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) promises to be an exceptional experience. I can’t wait for these stories to come to life,” said the veteran actor.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt EXCLUSIVE! Starts Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi From Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube