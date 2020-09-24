Kangana Ranaut 'In Tears' After High Court's Comment To BMC On Her Office Demolition

Kangana Ranaut is known for fearlessly speaking on the issues that bother her. Recently, she made all headlines after her Mumbai office got demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The actress said that she became emotional after hearing what the Bombay High Court has commented to BMC on her petition against the demolition of her office. Read the article to know the full story.

The High court told BMC that they can’t leave the demolished property as it is and the decision should not be delayed as the office is already falling apart due to Mumbai rains.

Kangana Ranaut has thanked the Bombay High Court for their statement during a hearing of her petition against BMC on Thursday. She tweeted, “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost.” Have a look at the actress’ tweet here.

Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost 🙏 https://t.co/zB9auZwzjX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2020

According to Hindustan Times, “A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla directed the BMC H-ward officer Bhagyawant Late to file his reply to the plea. Late had signed the demolition notice served to Ranaut on September 7. BMC’s senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time for Late to file his reply. The bench, however, directed the BMC to file the reply on Late’s behalf by Monday, saying it could not delay the hearing.”

Kangana Ranaut had filed her plea in the High court on September 9 in which she requested that the BMC demolishing her office should be declared illegal.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took another dig at BMC. Earlier today, the actress tweeted, “Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut @mybmc My house was being broken illegally, but it would have helped if you all paid so much attention to this building. Fifty people would have been alive today.” Have a look at the actress’ tweet.

उद्धव ठाकरे, संजय राउत @mybmc जब मेरा घर ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से तोड़ रहे थे, उस वक्त उतना ध्यान इस बिल्डिंग पे दिया होता तो आज यह लगभग पचास लोग जीवित होते, इतने जवान तो पुलवामा में पाकिस्तान में नहीं मरवाए जितने मासूमों को आपकी लापरवाही मार गयी, भगवान जाने क्या होगा मुंबई का 🙏 https://t.co/BBkj8APfnu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2020

Must Read: Arjun Rampal Isolates Himself As NailPolish Co-Stars Manav Kaul & Others Test COVID-19 Positive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube