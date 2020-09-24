Arjun Rampal had recently announced that he returned to work amid coronavirus pandemic and began shooting for his upcoming project titled Nailpolish. He even shared his look from the film and asked fans to pray for the health of the crew. The film also stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari.

Sharing a still from the film NailPolish, the actor wrote, “So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks of. Pray for our health. On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes @zee5premium #ManavKaul @anandntiwari @rajitkapurofficial @madhoo_rockstar @bugskrishna @tyyproductions @dhirajjkapoor @pradeepuppoor7.” Arjun is seen wearing a blue silk kurta and in conversation with someone. He also shared looks of his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari on Instagram.

Take a look at the pictures here:

However, now Arjun Rampal shared another update on Instagram regarding the film NailPolish. He said that his co-stars Manav and Anand have been tested positive of coronavirus. He then shared a picture from his home and said that he has isolated himself after his co-stars have been tested positive.

“Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for COVID on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested. I am quarantined at home awaiting my results. Staying away from everyone. Get well soon boys,” he wrote.

The film NailPolish, which is directed by Bhargava Krishna, is a courtroom drama. The film is about a murder trial with a back story and court proceedings to showcase a journey of criminal discovery. Arjun Rampal will be playing the role of Sid Jaisingh, who is a high-profile defence lawyer in the film, which marks as the second collaboration for Zee5 and the actor. He had earlier worked in ZEE5 original show titled The Final Call, which was helmed by Vijay Lalwani. The show was based on the book I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime by Priya Kumar.

