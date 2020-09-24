When Shah Rukh Khan Flaunted His BADSHAH Attitude But Akshay Kumar Showed Who’s The Real KHILADI, Watch!

The weekend is just a day away and we are already in the fun mode. Sadly, there’s no scope of chilling out by stepping outside our home but there’s no limitation of having a good time by staying in, amid the pandemic conditions. To double the fun, today we bring you an old video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar on the stage, where we can see a ‘nokjhok’ between the two stars of Bollywood.

Here, the video we are talking about traces back to 2011. It was an occasion of Zee Cine Awards. The award night was hosted by Sajid Khan and Akshay. For that year, Shah Rukh had bagged the best actor for My Name Is Khan. And expectedly, King Khan delivered a good congratulatory speech. Until now, it was a placid moment but the real fun kicked in when Khan joined Sajid and Akshay.

Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar invited Shah Rukh Khan to have some fun before he leaves the stage with a trophy. Further, we saw some leg-pulling amongst the trio. Sajid further put forth a challenge for both the stars. He gave a task to Khan of mimicking any of the dialogues from Akshay’s film and vice versa.

Well, the task seems to be an easy one but Shah Rukh Khan made it hard for Akshay Kumar by prompting him a very difficult line from Chamatkar. To be honest, Akki did had a tough time repeating the line but he proved why he is a ‘Khiladi’ of all ‘Khiladis’.

Check out the video below and have fun:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a huge line up of films in the kitty. His Laxmmi Bomb is all set to arrive on Disney Plus, while Sooryavanshi has been reserved for a theatrical release. Moreover, the actor is currently shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland. His Prithviraj is expected to resume shortly.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor hasn’t confirmed any project since 2018’s Zero. There are strong reports that he’ll be making some big announcement on his birthday in November.

