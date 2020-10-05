Anurag Kashyap Case: Payal Ghosh Urges Maharashtra Home Minister To Provide Y-Level Security

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and her.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute took his unverified Twitter account on Monday and shared the letter, which mentions that the accused is “roaming freely” and has not been arrested yet.

The actress claimed that the accused might cause harm to her, adding that her life is not safe.

Sharing the letter, advocate Satpute wrote: “Today 5/10/2020 Letter issued to @AnilDeshmukhNCP for Security for @iampayalghosh and @Nitin_Satpute.”

Payal recently demanded that she be given Y-category security during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

While Kashyap has denied all allegations, Payal claimed the filmmaker lied before the police. The actress has also demanded narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test be performed on the filmmaker.

“Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement… my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice,” Payal Ghosh tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post.

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police on Thursday where he has denied all allegations made by Payal Ghosh.

The filmmaker’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement against Payal Ghosh: “Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

Previously, Advocate Nitin Satpute took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute &Asso will visit Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will Give Letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat. ”

