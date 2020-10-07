Mirzapur EXCLUSIVE! Ali Fazal Would Have Loved To Play Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya If Not Guddu!

The most-talked about discussion ‘Mirzapur Kab Aayega’ has finally been addressed by the makers. Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma amongst others – the crime thriller will be released on October 23.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Ali. He plays the role of Guddu Bhaiya and is an integral part of the show. In fact, Season 2 is going to be majorly revolving around his journey of vengeance. As we all know, his lover, Shreya Pilgaonkar and brother Vikrant were killed in the last season. Along with Fazal, Shweta Tripathi will enjoy a major screen space

But what if Ali Fazal did not have the choice to play Guddu? Which another character would you want to see him in? The actor himself shares that he would have loved to play Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya or Vikrant Massey’s Bablu in Mirzapur.

Talking about the same, Ali Fazal shared, “If not Guddu, I would have loved to play Kaleena Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi’s character). But he’s one of the older characters. If I talk about my age group, I would have enjoyed playing Vikrant Massey’s character (Bablu).”

When asked why, Ali said, “Vikrant has done it very well yaar, I don’t know what different could I have done in it. I found Bablu very interesting. He was very layered, there was an innocence shared by both the brothers. I was in awe of it. So, I wouldn’t want to get out of that zone.”

Talking about the bond between his and Vikrant Massey’s Bablu, Mirzapur star added, “That is something that is very rarely seen in characters in today’s time. That innocence that we get to explore in a character of a grown man who’s like an alpha, or is Hulkish. In small town, that’s an essence that exists.”

Albeit, we’re sure there can be no better Guddu Bhaiya then Ali Fazal. And we cannot see it any other way.

Check out our exclusive conversation with Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2, his wedding with Richa Chadha and so much more below:

