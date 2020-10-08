The bold and beautiful actress Sherlyn Chopra yet again took a dig at Deepika Padukone for the recent drug controversy. Apart from Deepika there are many leading actresses who are involved in drug cases. Sherlyn Chopra made many revelations and has agreed to take the names out if NCB would call her for investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a fan of Sherlyn appreciated her for her bold move as she stood up for the right thing. to which Sherlyn Chopra, replied, “It is not necessary that every girl who does bold scenes are supposed to do drugs, if you are addicted to yourself you don’t need any other drug, And it is also not necessary that every girl who claims to be cultured, she should be genuinely cultured.”

Sherlyn Chopra has come up and made many revelations. The actress is known for her bold and brave nature. Actress Sherlyn Chopra has started her own OTT Platform “Redsher” playing the part of producer, actor, writer and content creator. Sherlyn Chopra is truly a multi talented actress.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar’s Pic Holding Rohanpreet Singh’s Hand Goes Viral, Is It From Their Roka Ceremony?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube