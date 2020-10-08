Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will have to seduce actor Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

Advertisement

The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation.

Advertisement

Pavitra Punia, the ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, will be seen getting flirty with Sidharth as she gets a tattoo on the waist. Jasmin Bhasin, who has worked with Sidharth Shukla in the show “Dil Se Dil Tak“, will be using her personal equation to woo Sidharth during the tattoo task.

The second round will have all the girls dancing with Sidharth Shukla on a motorbike while round three is where the girls have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.

All of this has not gone very well with netizens. Several users took to Twitter to slam the makers to create such a ‘derogatory’ task.

A user wrote, “the kinda “moves” the women were doing were cheap! The man wasn’t even comfortable with all that! People would have dragged the man if he had kissed the girl but since it was the other way round,ppl are like “its okay its just a task”! HELL NO! #BoycottBB14“

the kinda "moves" the women were doing were cheap! The man wasn't even comfortable with all that! People would have dragged the man if he had kissed the girl but since it was the other way round,ppl are like "its okay its just a task"! HELL NO!#BoycottBB14 — 𝔾 ॐ (@_sidandsana) October 7, 2020

Another wrote, “#BoycottBB14 What the hell these things?What is happening in this BB 14?Shame on BB14. Second idea is @sidharth_shukla Performing in this vulgar task Sana kisi ko gale mile to ap ko problem hoti ha or ap Kya ker rahe h is rain dance task me Nikki ke sath task me esaksa junun h…”

#BoycottBB14 What the hell these things?What is happening in this BB 14?Shame on BB14.

Second idea is @sidharth_shukla Performing in this vulgar task

Sana kisi ko gale mile to ap ko problem hoti ha or ap Kya ker rahe h is rain dance task me Nikki ke sath task me esaksa junun h… pic.twitter.com/zrH23gj4BY — st@rAD⭐ (@ADstar08) October 7, 2020

Another mentioned, “I Repeat VULGARITY is not ENTERTAINMENT”

Finally watched promo its disgusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss

Shame on you and high time #BOYCOTTBB14 because not a family show , Big boss 14 =alt Balaji web series , ullu web series , porn web show pic.twitter.com/y4X8kg4DKT — Harshit Sharma™ (@harsh_offical_) October 7, 2020

What pavitra and nikki did was extremely uncomfortable to watch!

It would have been such an uncomfortable position for the man!#BoycottBB14 — 𝔾 ॐ (@_sidandsana) October 7, 2020

Must Read: Mirzapur Trivia: Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Tum Vishudh Ch**tiye Ho’ Was An UNSCRIPTED Dialogue, Reveals Ali Fazal (EXCLUSIVE)



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube