Kalki 2898 AD has wrapped up its theatrical run in India and overseas. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, Nag Ashwin’s directorial achieved many milestones in the North American market. Unfortunately, it missed the #1 spot among the top 10 highest-grossers of all time to Baahubali 2 by a small margin. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has enjoyed a spectacular run in the USA/ Canada markets. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of South biggies like Salaar, RRR, and HanuMan and claimed the number-one spot among top Bollywood grossers in the overseas market. The list includes Pathaan, Dunki, Animal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Dangal, to name a few.

Kalki 2898 AD Final Collections (North America)

As per Nishit Shaw, Prabhas starrer has wrapped up its run in the Canada/ US markets at a whopping $18.57 million. It ranks second among the top 10 highest Indian grossers in North America. Baahubali 2, with $22 million, conquers the throne, which means Kalki 2898 AD lagged behind by around $3.5 million.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed many Indian biggies with its massive collections. Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian grossers in North America below:

Baahubali 2: $22 million

Kalki 2898 AD: $18.57 million

Pathaan: $17.49 million

RRR: $15.34 million

Jawan: $15.23 million

Animal: $15.01 million

Dangal: $12.39 million

Padmaavat: $12.17 million

PK: $10.62 million

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: $10.60 million

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Collections

Prabhas starrer has concluded its run at Rs 1054.67 crores at the worldwide box office. It ended up being the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Dangal continues to be in the #1 spot with 1970 crores. Other biggies with higher lifetime earnings are Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Jawan, and Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

