Hema Malini Congratulates UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Greater Noida Film City Project

Actress-politician Hema Malini lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, for announcing a film city in Greater Noida.

Hema Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, expressed that she wished the film city was located in Mathura but is happy with its current location because it will generate employment in her constituency as well, owing to its proximity to Greater Noida.

“At the outset, I congratulate CM Yogi ji for announcing a mammoth project of building a Film city in 1000 acres in Gtr Noida sector 21. I had expressed my desire of constructing this in Mathura but in his vision, he has adopted the idea & turned it into a bigger & high-end project,” tweeted Hema Malini from her verified account.

“Being from films, it was my dream & desire to make Mathura a vibrant place with a beautiful film city which would also make for plenty of job opportunities. The project as envisaged by Yogi Ji can still benefit Mathura also as it will be close enough to give employment to many,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

“I am also very happy to note that I will be a part of this mega project that is soon to be launched by Yogi Ji. With my background firmly rooted in the movie industry, I am sure I can be of help to him in taking this forward to its completion,” Hema Malini mentioned in another tweet.

Earlier this week, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met CM Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence to discuss the upcoming film city project.

