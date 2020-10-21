Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna Dolled Up As A Beautiful Dulhan; Take Note, Young Brides-To-Be!

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. The actress is currently seen in Naagin 5 along with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. She is very active on social media and enjoys a great fan following of 3.1 million on Instagram. The Ishqbaaz actress knows how to slay in every look and it’s completely impossible to get out of her Instagram page without praising her for her outstanding fashion sense.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress shocked her fans by uploading a video of her bridal look. Well, no, the actress isn’t going to get married in real life but has shared her look of the day from the sets of Naagin 5.

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna has managed to look super-hot as well as classy in the bridal look. Wearing a red lehenga, she makes cute faces in the video. Her hair is seen tied in a bun and a red dupatta sits on it. In the accessories, the actress donned a white and gold choker neckpiece and a studded headpiece. The actress took to Instagram and uploaded some stories of the look. Have a look at her stories here.

Speaking of Naagin 5, Sharad Malhotra has recently made a comeback to the show after recovering from COVID-19. When Sharad tested negative for the virus, he took to Instagram and wrote, “NEGATIVE” never sounded so sweet A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague’s, Fans(who’ve also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one’s who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn’t have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits.”The actor was temporarily replaced by Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhooper. The show enjoys good TRPs and a loyal fan base. Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani on the show.

Well, what are your views on Surbhi Chandna’s bridal look? Isn’t she just gorgeous? Do let us know your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Hamari Wali Good News’ Juhi Parmar: “Misconception That TV Has Only Regressive Shows”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube