Chhalaang is an inspirational comedy that has made its way to the audiences hearts through Amazon Prime Video. Essaying a journey of a PT master in a school, the film throws light on the importance of physical training along with academics.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by Luv Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg. The film stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Just like the audiences and critics, our Indian coaches share their thoughts on the movie Chhalaang. Amazon Prime Video initiated a talk with them, for audiences to know about these coaches and their journey. The video is heart warming as they speak about sports, personalities and all their words have one underlined message – ‘Sports is necessary’.

Rajkummar Rao dons the role of a PT master in Chhalaang who has an interesting character arc in the film. The movie is inspiring all it’s viewers, passing on a message that we can call a need of the hour.

