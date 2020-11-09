Actor Sidharth Shukla is thoroughly enjoying his time in Punjab, and he tried to imitate Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose during his visit to mustard fields.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos showing how he spending his days in the state.

In one of the images, Sidharth Shukla treated his fans with a picture of him striking Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark arms-open pose.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s post below:

“Turning fields into reels,” he captioned the picture.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla is in Punjab to shoot for a song with his “Bigg Boss 13” co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

He also shared a video where he is seen driving a vehicle on the streets of Punjab and wrote: “Loving Punjab”.

On the professional front, Sidharth was recently seen as a ‘toofani senior’ on Bigg Boss 14.

