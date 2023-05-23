If there is anyone in Bollywood who has guts then it has got to be Urvashi Rautela for pulling off a fashion disaster on the Cannes Red Carpet for day 5. Why guts? We come to that part! The actress decided to wear a feathered gown with headgear for her fifth appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, the same outfit was donned by a Russian actress on Cannes Day 1.

Urvashi decided to upgrade the outfit worn by Victoria Bonya as she added headgear taking everyone to the Chandrakanta era. The actress was brutally trolled for her feather outfit and people wondered if she knew that there are actual premium feathers that exist.

Instagram account Diet Sabya which is well known for its fashion policing called out Urvashi’s outrageous dress and clubbed her picture with a cartoon asking netizens to caption it. However, in their story, the account shared a picture of Urvashi Rautela and said, “She’s walked 5 red carpets. Honestly, I respect the hustle lmao.”

A user wrote, “I refuse to believe this was at Cannes.” Another user commented, “HaatimTai’s Parrot plus Jackie Shroff’s cap with dragon Pokémon as inspiration.” One more user trolled the Sanam Re actress, “What kinda Pokemon sh*t is this?”

A user pointed out, “Youngest First woman to identify herself as a parrot at Cannes.” Another comment read, “Jatayu wants to know your location.” One comment was breezy enough to say, “Panchhi banu udti phiru mast gagan mein.” Another comment called the outfit a school event dress and wrote, “My kindergarten tota costume is better.”

A harsh troll went borderline abusive and wrote, “Urvashi putting the ‘c*u’ in Pikachu.” One more troll said, “Even Shrek is better dressed than this.”

You can see the post shared by Diet Sabya here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

However, actress Victoria Bonya wrote on her Instagram story, “By the way, @ziadnakad asked me if I would mind if an Indian actress wears a dress that I have already worn? I said – of course.” However, this could not clarify if the actress was okay with Urvashi Rautela repeating her outfit in the same event or not.

