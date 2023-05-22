Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar and their broken engagement need no introduction. The ‘Mohra’ co-stars were said to have gotten engaged in 1995 and were together for a few years before it was called off for reasons best known to them. But now, we’ve come across an old interview where Raveena talks about her ‘broken engagement.’

In this video – that fans have shared on Reddit, Raveena opened up about the lowest phase of her life and how she got the strength to overcome it. Read on to know all she said.

Shared to the social network with the caption, “What a humble take amongst stars who rant about how tough it is for them,” the video begins with Raveena Tandon saying, “The time when my engagement broke and I was jobless – no work. I couldn’t see where I was going ahead – broken engagement.” She continued in Hindi, “So during sleepless nights, I would take out the car, play music and go for long drives.” The actress then recalled one night that changed her views on life.

Raveena Tandon added, “One night while driving, I suddenly looked at the other side that was a slum. And seeing each house in the slum was like as if God was trying to open my eyes to reality issey zindagi kehte hai (that this is life). ki aap ek Mercedes chala rahi ho. You have two hands and legs. People call you beautiful. You have food served on your table. You’ll go back home, turn your AC on and sleep.”

She continued, “But in that slum, in one house, a drunk man was beating his wife while a kid was crying inconsolably outside in the rain. In another house, a woman was covering her hut to keep the rain away. She added, “So I was like ‘, What’s less in my life? Why am I crying? I am able-bodied. I can do something tomorrow. What’s the big deal!’” Towards the end, the actress got emotional as she spoke about karam, karma and doing her dharma.

