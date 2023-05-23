Sanya Malhotra has been one of the busiest actors in the past few years. The actor, in less than a decade of her onscreen career, has worked with some of the most prolific names in the industry, including Aamir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Anurag Basu, and some more. The actor now finally transcends into living another dream, and a dream that most of us have dreamt of for sure, working alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The Dangal star will be seen alongside SRK in his much-awaited Jawaan.

Jawaan, directed by Atlee, is an action drama that features Shah Rukh in a never seen before avatar. When in production, speculations were on the rise that alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and SRK, the movie also features Sanya in a pivotal part. But Sanya, being a professional, as she calls herself, chose not to reveal anything.

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi ahead of the release of her movie Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, Sanya Malhotra decided to talk about Jawaan and was relieved that she could finally talk about it openly. The actor also reacted to fans calling her ‘joothi’ (liar) for denying her presence in the movie for so long. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In our exclusive chat, when we reminded Sanya Malhotra of how she lied to us about Jawaan and went on to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan the very next day, Sanya said, “I am not a liar, I am a professional who was told not to reveal anything, and until the last moment I didn’t, I am professional.”

Further, when asked how does it feel to be in the same frame with Shah Rukh Khan and also playing a substantial role, she said, “I can’t believe that I am doing a film with him and the fact that now I can talk about it, talk about just being a part of it. I am excited and also at the same time grateful, and also it makes me so happy to see that people, when I posted that post on my Instagram handle, so many people were surprised and at the same time were so happy, and that’s only because it’s Shah Rukh Khan. It was my dream to work with him, and I am living that dream now. I think I am so grateful because I am a pet of Jawaan, I am so grateful to have worked with Atlee and SRK, and I am super excited.”

Sanya Malhotra further went on to talk about how after she announced the new Jawaan release date fans were surprised, and some even called her a liar. “To now being able to say all of this in an interview is a relief, and I am not lying to you or anyone else. Because I have upset many people because I also saw comments like ‘toh itne time se to aap jhoot bol rahi thi (so you were lying all this while)’. Nahi mein jhoot nahi bol rahi thi (I wasn’t lying).”

“Meri pehli film Dangal thi and mere doston ko tak pata nahin tha jabtak woh news article bahar nhi aya (my first film was Dangal, I didn’t even tell my friends about it till the announcements were made in news). As a professional I will never go out and tell anyone. The news was already out, people were speculating but it was my duty to not reveal it to anyone, but now I am happy to reveal it to everyone that I am a part of Jawaan,” Sanya Malhotra added.

Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo is now set to release on September 7, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

