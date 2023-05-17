Actor Jackie Shroff has become a fan of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ after watching the Marvel film.

The actor attempted to explain the story of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, saying, “Ek baar Quantum Realm ke andar gaya uske baad tadkta Bhadakta adventure shuru hojata hai aur pura picture mai daba daba ke action hai.”

In this fun collaboration, Jackie Shroff said that the movie has twisted turns and spooky structures.

Jackie Shroff further added, “Ab kya bolu? World ka Youngest action hero apne ghar mein hi hai. Ye superhero log ka ladayi dekhke main toh bohot inspire hota hu, abhi wo haali mein dekha Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kya first class picture banaya hai, ekdum khidki tod action and alag hi experience!.”

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

