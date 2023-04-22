Bollywood’s beloved ‘Bhidu’ Jackie Shroff has always been one of the coolest and authentic actors in the industry. He’s never been one to shy away from speaking his mind or standing up for what he believes in. And when it comes to making a positive impact on the environment, Jackie is a true force to be reckoned with. Fans admire him for his bold and daring attitude, and his dedication to making a positive impact on the environment is truly inspiring.

As we celebrate Earth Day on April 22, let’s take a moment to appreciate Jackie Shroff’s efforts in promoting environmental awareness and making a positive impact on the planet. You can often spot the actor with his signature accessory – a potted plant, at various events, celebrations, and even birthday parties. Jackie’s love for nature and his unwavering efforts to plant trees have won the hearts of his fans and the industry alike. His campaign of ‘ped lagao’ has inspired many to take up the cause and contribute towards a better and greener future.

The actor has always been vocal about his concern for the environment and the need to preserve it for future generations. Speaking about his campaign on Earth Day he said, “Our future generations should know the importance of planting trees and my “Ped Lagao” campaign highlights the fact. I would hope that with each plant I sow the earth reaps it’s benefits. If today on Earth Day, if we all plant one small plant, collectively we will be making such a big difference and positive impact that the generations to come will be thankful for. It is important to take action today, so we have a better tomorrow. Let us plant now, let us plant today for a green future.”

Taking to his insta Jackie Shroff shared a heartfelt video where he is helping a grasshopper and feeding him water and captioned it saying, “Earth Day doesn’t only mean planting trees, it also means loving and caring for all the living souls”.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Jackie has been continuing to make significant strides in the entertainment industry as well. He recently appeared in the Amazon Prime short film “Hunter,” alongside actor Sunil Shetty, delivering an impressive performance that left viewers wanting more. We are eagerly anticipating his upcoming movie “Jailer” alongside the iconic actor Rajnikanth. As he continues to make his mark in both the entertainment industry and philanthropic world, we wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

