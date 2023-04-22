A couple of days back, the late legendary Yash Raj Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away after suffering from an age-related illness. Since then, the who’s who of Bollywood are visiting Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra and Rani Mukerji to pay their heartfelt condolences. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebrities continue to visit the Chopra House. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also arrived to meet the Chopra. However, it was RK’s gesture that caught netizens’ eyes.

Along with RK, Alia, newlywed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted visiting the bereaved family. Photos and videos of celebrities meeting the family surface every now and then and it often gets mixed reactions from netizens. However, Mr and Mrs Kapoor are currently making headlines for altogether different reasons.

Last evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted by paps visiting the Chopra house. Before entering the house, the Raazi actress was seen taking off her chappals outside. Later, being a true gentleman, RK picks it up and keeps it aside inside. While his gesture was hailed by many, others trolled the actor for not seeing Dia and Mandir before putting the chappal inside.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled Ranbir Kapoor as one said, “Mard sirf apni pasandida aurat ki chappal uthata he,” while another said, “Sabko chappal dikh rahi hai utha ke rakhi par ye nahi dikh raha Alia ne bahar uthari thi kyuki vaha diya jal raha tha Ranbir ne camera dekh ke upar utha ke rakhdi. BC cute moment waale.” Watch the video shared by Viral Bhayani.

A third netizen wrote, “Picks up wife’s chappal for publicity.. and puts it infront of Mandir for bashing .. hisab barabar.”

While fourth one said, “Alia being sensible here..but Ranbir is sensless here…bhagwan ke kamre me chappal rakh di.”

“Looks like he is an idiot.. itna bada brahmastra jaise movie karke bhi nahi pata. Mandir ke samane chappal nahi rakhte,” a fifth user commented.

“People are Just saying about Alia chappal and all…but before that notice that Ranbir not removed his chappal and directly went in…any logic in it…” said a sixth netizen.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Animal, where he’s paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

