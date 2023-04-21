Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan has always been the source of who is dating who, who envies who and who targets who. This time it was Shahid Kapoor targetting his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan who earlier targetted Shahid’s then ‘close friend’ Sonakshi Sinha. Confused much? We will break it down for you!

The Jab We Met actors appeared in different episodes of the show. While Kareena said something about the Dabangg actress, who was also Shahid’s co-star in R Rajkumar, he decided to give it back to her.

But Shahid Kapoor got brutally trolled for his statement instead as he went through a major goof up while defending Sonakshi Sinha and replying to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read more to know this interesting story and how netizens reacted to it!

So in an episode of Koffee with Karan, the host asked Kareena an alternative career for Bollywood actors. He wanted to know if Sonakshi would not have been an actor, what would her job profile be. To this, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor replied, “Housewife. I see her as a housewife.”

This statement irked our Kabir Singh who decided to give it back when he appeared on the show with Sonakshi Sinha. One of his statements was, “A lot more can Sonakshi Sinha be than just being a star housewife.”

And all hell broke loose with the JUST! Netizens trolled the actor for making the role of a housewife sound demeaning. A user wrote, “JUSTTTT housewife?? People can be in stat business easily but can’t be a housewife easily. It is the most tiring job without any appreciation.” Another user wrote, “Is being a housewife is an insult!! A bad designation!!???”

One user pointed out how Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is also a housewife. The user wrote, “His wife is also a housewife.. still be says just a housewife.” “The way he says ‘just a housewife’ irks me so much! Like it’s not a worthy job. Being a homemaker is one of the most tiresome and thankless jobs in the world.”, wrote another user.

A user even defended Kareena, saying she did not mean housewife the way Shahid Kapoor reacted. The user wrote, “I don’t think Kareena meant it as an insult. And how is it even an insult? Ghar chalana sabse zada mushkil kaam hai or badle me kuch milta bhi nahi.”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hives Bee (@hiveshome)

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for his Ali Abbas Zafar web film Bloody Daddy. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for Hansal Mehta’s The Crew.

