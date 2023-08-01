Game Of Thrones Author George RR Martin Dons A Bright Pink Feathered Boa To Go & Watch 'Barbie', "His Review: Not Enough Deaths" Troll Netizens

George RR Martin is one of the most popular American novelists at present, and his A Song Of Ice and Fire gave the audience television history’s one of the best fantasy dramas, Game of Thrones, followed by House of the Dragon, adapted from his Fire and Blood. Martin writes materials like that of the events of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer but went to watch Margot Robbie’s Barbie and fully prepared, taking the internet by surprise.

For the unversed, Martin is known for an ample amount of bloodshed and gore in his writings, and we have seen that very well in the shows. The film by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, has been getting a lot of praise at the box office.

The Game of Thrones author George RR Martin took to his Twitter to share a picture of him in a black hat with a bright pink bow on it and a feather boa around his neck in the same colour. He captioned the photo, “I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough” He also seems to have a pale pink coloured back on one of his shoulders, the man looked perfectly ready to watch Barbie, and the internet can’t stop gushing over his cuteness.

However, there were many who asked him to stop procrastinating and finish his much-awaited book The Winds of Winter, which is the sixth novel in the fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire; a few had their fun by poking at the Game of Thrones author’s taste for more gory things.

One of the users tweeted, “His review: Not enough deaths”

Another said, “On a scale of 1-10, how upset were you that neither Ken or Barbie were killed off?”

A third Twitterati wrote, “Man needs inspiration to write torture and mutilation scenes, good choice”

While one of them said, “I love that this man will do anything except finish writing his books”

With one asking, “is there a pink dragon in Westeros’s last book?”

Followed by, “Winter is coming, George”, “Barbie seems to me to be the post-apocalyptic world of GoT in my opinion,” and, “I thought you liked Red (as in the red wedding)”.

I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough pic.twitter.com/4E0LJMQpmC — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) July 31, 2023

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will be back with its second season, and the fans are waiting with bated breath for it. On the other hand, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling led Barbie has been running in the theatres, which was released on July 21st.

