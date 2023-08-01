It’s nothing new that BTS is ruling the Brand Reputation Ratings like always. The latest July list has been released, and it’s definitely a celebratory mood for the ARMY to see their favourite boy band dictate the rating list. BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in South Korea, which rules over millions of fans’ hearts with their soundtracks, including Butter, Dynamite and more.

Now, July 2023’s Brand Reputation Ratings list is out, and Korean Celebrities got their ratings based on the brand participation index, media index, consumer index, and community index through data on consumer consumption accumulated from June 30 to July 30.

As per the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, BTS is ruling the list with an outstanding increase of 8.97 per cent in their Brand Reputation Index, resulting in 11,957,664 units which is a lot higher than last month’s 10,973,349 units. Well, BTS’ fan following shows a massive increase in rating.

Next on the list was Korean singer Lim Young Woong who continued his second spot with a Brand Reputation Index of 8,555,158 units, which is an 11.80 per cent spike. Followed by NewJeans in the third position as they rule over with their latest album. Their index stands at 8,173,376 units and has shown a 149.75 per cent hike. In the fourth and fifth positions, the list had footballers Kim Min Jae and Lee Kang In, respectively.

Check out the list here shared on Twitter:

Apart from BTS, NewJeans and others, here are the other Korean celebrities and K-pop bands that got recorded in the July Brand Reputation Ratings list – BLACKPINK, Son Heung Min, PSY, IVE, 2 PM’s Lee Junho, EXO, Yoo Jae Suk, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, Lee Chan Won, GIDLE (repetition according to the institute), IU, Tak Jae Hoon, THE BOYZ, Kim Yuna, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, TWICE, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, LE SSERAFIM, Kim Ha Seong, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, OH MY GIRL, NCT, Ryu Hyun Jin and Kim Jong Kook.

Congratulations BTS!

