Spider-Man is a character that we have seen ace on the big screen from 2002 to 2021. The moment of truth came with Spider-Man: No Way Home when all three actors – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland – collaborated and shared the same screen. In a recent rant session, Garfield chose his favourite Spidey suit and even explained why he made that choice.

It’s no surprise that Garfield’s Spider-Man was the one that was not accepted by the fans. The critics rammed the movies. However, No Way Home redeemed our Spidey actor and now his future in the Marvel Sony universe is brighter than ever. Over two decades, we have seen many Spidey suits. Things took a legendary turn when Iron Man implemented his technology into the suit and gave it a bouquet of features. But for Garfield, it’s different. Let’s take a look at what he had to say about his suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an excerpt from the newly released book titled ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home- The Art of the Movie’ gathered by Comic Book Movie, Andrew Garfield subtly throws shade at Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suits. When asked about his favourite suit, he very quickly chose his own. He said, “The eyes of mine are definitely the best. The eye shape is just the most open and friendly and, I don’t know, sweet. I would also say, just practically, my suit is the best because I have zippers on my wrists so that I can get my hands out. You get more breaks. But none of the suits are that much fun to wear – they’re all kind of impossible.”

One can agree with Andrew Garfield’s comments because out of al the suits, his suit encompasses the emotions of the character through the eyes. However, the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ actor once went undercover with GQ on Instagram. After stumbling upon a post that compared the three suits donned by Tobey Maguire, Garfield, and Tom Holland, the actor chose Holland’s suit. He said, “Out of these three, I actually like Tom [Holland]’s the best. But, I like the Amazing Spider-Man II’s the best, I think as well.”

Which suit do you think is the best? Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Constantly Checking “Which Israeli Supermodel Turned 18”: Edward Norton’s Controversial Remarks Go Viral Amid Several Accusations Of Dating Younger Women – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News