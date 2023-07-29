Cillian Murphy has been gaining heaps of praise from all over for his amazing portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer. Fans have been wanting him to see the role of Doctor Doom in the MCU, and the rumours have reached Murphy, and he has finally given his response to all the demands.

For the unversed, Murphy has already played the role of one of the DC villains in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, where he was seen in the role of Scarecrow aka Jonathan Crane. Doctor Doom is one of the most popular villains in Marvel comics, and the casting of MCU’s Fantastic Four Reboot has been a hot topic on social media.

The Oppenheimer star recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast of Josh Horowitz and there he was asked about his thoughts on appearing for another comic book role and he was specifically referred to his fan casting as Doctor Doom in the MCU. Cillian Murphy said, “Yeah, I think you’ve answered the question. Yeah, I mean, I’m always… It’s always about the script. So, I’ll read… If someone sends a script, I’ll read it. And you never know what turns up.”

Cillian Murphy also said, “That’s what I love about this business. I had no inclination or no idea that that [Christopher Nolan] was going to call me about all of this with. It just happens and that’s that’s the kind of the beauty of this business. It’s so unpredictable and wild.”

We sincerely feel an actor Cillian Murphy will be great in the role of Doctor Doom and hope that this reaches the heads of the Studio and get him for the role. Meanwhile, his Oppenheimer has been running successfully in the theatres.

As for MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot, nothing concrete about the film has come up yet, only that it is slated to release in 2025, and it will be directed by Matt Shakman.

