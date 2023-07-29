Leonardo DiCaprio is not just one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood but also one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town, who was most recently linked with British model Neelam Gill. But the model seems to be done with all the media reports and has taken it upon herself to set the records straight as the 28-year-old took to her social media to shut down the rumours once and for all.

Leo has been linked with Gigi Hadid, Maya Jama Irina Shyak, and Gill, and it seems one can’t hang around with the Titanic star without being linked romantically. However, there have been only reports of him being in an allegedly casual relationship with Gigi, while the others fizzled out soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports about Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill started to make rounds when they were seen together on a few occasions but that now has an explanation after Gill took to her Instagram story section to set the record straight about her relationship status with Leo. She wrote, “Just to clear up any rumours… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend and have been for many months now.”

On Friday, Neelam Gill was spotted on Yatcht with Leonardo DiCaprio in Sardinia, Italy fueling the rumours and referring to that, the model continued and wrote, “The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. pic.twitter.com/U1gEdu5y3e — @21metgala (@21metgala) July 28, 2023

On the professional front, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese received a lot of praise at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Travis Scott Roasts Timothee Chalamet In ‘Meltdown’ Over His Relationship With Kylie Jenner, Lyrics Say “Find Another Flame Hot As Me, B*tch!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News