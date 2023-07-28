Late iconic rapper Tupac Shakur’s gold, diamond and ruby ring was put on auction by Sotheby, and it quickly fetched a whopping $1,016,000. Though the identity of the buyer was first kept a secret. It was soon revealed that Toronto rapper Drake is the one who got his hands on the stunning ring. The rapper dropped a hint about the same on his Instagram stories but quickly got trolled. Scroll down to know what all the Internet said.

Tupac Shakur’s crown-shaped 14-karat yellow gold ring was designed by the rapper himself and he wore it at his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. The auction house Sotheby, on social media, hailed it as, “most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction.” Tupac, for the uninitiated, died on September 13, 1996 in a drive-by shooting. He was 25.

Speaking of the auction, Drake took to his Instagram stories and shared an extreme close-up of Tupac Shakur’s iconic crown ring. He captioned the post as, “UTOPIA OUT NOW MELTDOWN” while also adding a nauseated face and masked face emojis.” The ring can be seen in Drake’s hands which he reportedly got fresh off the auction. Tupac’s ring has the words “Pac & Dada, 1996” inscribed on the bottom and it comes from the personal collection of Yaasmyn Fula, the mother of Outlawz member Yaki Kadafi. And, for those who are not aware, Fula has been dubbed as Tupac’s “godmother, advisor, auntie, money manager, caretaker, and lifelong supporter.”

Take a look:

Tupac Shakur’s Crown Ring — worn during his last public appearance in 1996 — sells for $1 million, triple the estimate at @Sothebys pic.twitter.com/fyeY2BWzqT — Robert Frank (@robtfrank) July 25, 2023

UPDATE: Drake is now in possession of Tupac’s $1 Million ring 🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/mRt48QYTNw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 28, 2023

Social media users, however, were not elated with Drake buying Tupac Shakur‘s legendary crown ring. One user stated, “This is literally like a movie plot twist.” Another posted, “Tupac is rolling in his grave.”

One user tweeted, “Drake is the last person to deserve that legends ring. Tupac would be so disappointed.”

The next one shared, “I bet he’s gonna melt that down just like he did with P’s jewels.” Another said, “Ain’t gone good with his pink nails. Just sayin.” And, one person concluded, “Still won’t make him the goat.”

