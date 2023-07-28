Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s rumoured romance has been making headlines since the beginning of this year. The duo is reported to be dating casually for a while now after the American socialite broke up with her former partner Travis Scott. While reports have claimed that Scott is not at all thrilled about Kylie’s dating life. He seemingly confirmed his feeling with the lyrics of his latest track titled Meltdown. Here’s how netizens are reacting to it.

Kylie was with Travis on and off for years. The two even share their children, Stormi and Aire, and are co-parenting currently. However, due to several circumstances, the two broke up a few months ago.

As per various reports, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet met for the first time during the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week. They hit it off and are reportedly dating since then. Several rumours claimed a bit disturbance in their alleged romance. However, as per the latest ones, the two are going good since April.

Coming back to Travis Scott’s new track, the American rapper dropped his most awaited album Utopia on Friday, July 28. The track Meltdown from the album is seemingly addressed to Kylie’s alleged romance with Chalamet, who is set to play the Kind of Candy in his upcoming film Wonka. Meltdown’s lyrics involve, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it’s calories find another flame hot as me, b*tch!!!”

Well, the verse seemingly clarifies how Scott is not happy with Kylie’s current love life and he believes that she can never find someone better than him. Reacting to the same, several Twitter users suggested the rapper to get over it. While one wrote, “he needs to get over it,” another penned, “These rappers be dissing actors and athletes as if they have more than them.”

A third one wrote, “travis scott and chalamet beefing wasn’t on my 2023 card.”

Another addressed Travis’ cheating rumours and wrote, “wasn’t he the who cheated in the first place? the audacity.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

