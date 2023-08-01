BTS is one of the leading boy bands in South Korea, and one of its band members V (Taehyung), loves to surprise his massive fandom, who admires him and adores him for his mischievous behaviour apart from his vocal strength. Yesterday, he took his fans by surprise as he came on a short live from Weverse Livestream and had a candid chat with them.

While talking with his fans, V showed his pretty nail art to his fans and flaunted his fashion skills by breaking stereotypical thoughts. And this isn’t the first time that Taehyung has done something like this. Well, do you remember when Drake defended his manicured nails when he got trolled? Scroll ahead to read and watch further.

In the livestream, BTS’s V showed his latest style statement and flaunted his cutely painted nails with minimalistic nail art done on it to his fans. He even mentioned in the video that he got it done for something he was filming. He declared that his inspiration was another bandmate J-Hope, who has been showing off his painted nails for years.

BTS’s V said, “For the first time in my life, I got my nails done, just like hobi hyung. I tried it because I think it will be my first and maybe last time doing it. I was filming something that I needed to have nails done for. So I didn’t get it removed, (lag) I got the coating. They said it doesn’t last forever, it only lasts 3 weeks.”

Check out the clip here:

[TRANS] 🐻: For the first time in my life, I got my nails done, just like hobi hyung. I tried it because I think it will be my first and maybe last time doing it. I was filming something that I needed to have nails done for. So I didn't get it removed, (lag) I got the coating.… pic.twitter.com/HSEEiSHi1U — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) July 31, 2023

And his crazy fanbase went gaga over his new look.

🐻: “I tried painting my nails like hoby hyung…” 💅💜 pic.twitter.com/P1hffVbo4g — Mary7 (@army7xbts) July 31, 2023

Taehyung showing his nail art 😭 pic.twitter.com/SlpZlTPSWL — 𓂋 (@archivefortae) July 31, 2023

A few days back, V had rocked a diamond-studded necklace with a shimmery black outfit and won millions of hearts. But apart from him, breaking stereotypes and flaunting nail paints remind us of Drake when The God’s Plan rapper mentioned Lil Yachty and slammed the trolls for giving him a hard time for painting his nails.

Drake had said, mentioning Lil Yachty and calling the world homophobic, “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE RICH FLEX which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it. Wait is the world homophobic? Smh [shake my head].”

Well, what are your thoughts about BTS V’s cutesy nail paints? Let us know.

