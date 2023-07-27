The members of the South Korean boy band BTS are currently at the peak of their careers. Amid their temporary hiatus, the band’s members are focusing on their individual careers and releasing their debut singles and albums. While J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook have already done so, all eyes are on V as there are speculations that the K-Pop idol is currently working on his debut album. While fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement, the band’s maknae accidentally teased it during his live stream.

The band debut ed in 2013 with its seven members: RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and V. V was the last one to be introduced as a member of the group but received immense fame in no time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jungkook is among the K-Pop idols who never miss a chance to interact with his fans. The Dreamers hitmaker can talk about anything and everything with the BTS ARMY and sometimes even falls asleep before the camera. During his latest Weverse live stream, the singer had discussions about AI vocal covers, listened to his fans’ songs and much more.

While everything was going smooth, at one point a fan guessed if the song Jungkook was playing was from V’s speculated solo album. As per Koreaboo, he read the comment out loud that read, “Did I Listen to V’s album already?” Well, unlike other idols, the 25-year-old did not hide it but spilled more beans saying, “Did the news go out already?”

Jungkook escalated his fans’ excitement by confirming that V’s solo album is on the way. When he was being bombarded with more questions about V’s solo career, he answered one of them and revealed that he had already listened to a few songs in the album. JK said, “I did hear a couple of songs. He’s good. They’re good.”

Well, now all we can do is wait for an official announcement from V himself.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tom Cruise & Paramount Clashed Over Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One & Part Two’s Ever Increasing Budget, With Former Eventually Landing At $290 Million: “Had To Hit The Pause Button”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News