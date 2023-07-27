Ryan Gosling, who is currently basking in the success of his new movie Barbie, got on the wrong side of the Internet recently after, in a video, the actor appeared to be brushing off his Barbie co-star Simu Liu while posing for the press at an event. Things got a bit awkward between the two, and of course, the Internet did not waste any of their time in commenting on the incident where many dubbed Ryan Gosling as rude. Scroll down to read the details.

In the movie Barbie, Ryan Gosling plays the role of main Ken whereas Simu Liu portrays the role of Tourist Ken in the flick. John Cena, Scott Evans and Kingsley Ben-Adir play the other versions of Ken. The Greta Gerwig directorial stars Margot Robbie in the titular role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the awkward moment between Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, a video on Twitter surfaced from a recent Barbie event where Gosling and Liu together pose for the paps. As the duo posed for photographers on the red carpet, Liu tried to slip his hand around Gosling’s waist, which apparently did not go down well with Gosling as he reportedly tells him, “Don’t hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?” To this, Liu replies, “You don’t what – oh, it’s too tender? Fair enough,” before removing his arm away from Gosling. Since, the video quickly went viral, Liu later took to Instagram to address the matter while referencing their on-screen banter in Barbie. “I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” wrote Liu while sharing a picture from the London premiere, adding, “[Gosling] is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.”

Take a look at the video:

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu have awkward exchange in resurfaced video from the #Barbie red carpet. pic.twitter.com/FGTTXH9GZg — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

The Marvel star in the post added, “Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!”

Social media users mocked Ryan Gosling for his behaviour towards Barbie co-star Simu Liu. One user stated, “He [Gosling] was so mad after like you can see it in his face.” Another stated, “That video of Ryan Gosling & Simu Liu is so awkward to watch, oh god.”

The next one shared, “This Ken doesn’t like to be touched across the nape of his back. Simu Liu handled it well though.” One person said, “I mean you supposed to ask before you touch someone” whereas, one added, “Is it me or has Ryan Gosling come off very arrogant for this entire press tour?”

An individual posted, “Dear Lord…..if I were Simu I would have turned to stone. WTF is wrong with Ryan Gosling!? He comes across as being so so rude all the time.”

What do you feel about the entire situation? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tom Cruise & Paramount Clashed Over Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One & Part Two’s Ever Increasing Budget, With Former Eventually Landing At $290 Million: “Had To Hit The Pause Button”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News