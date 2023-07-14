Ryan Gosling is not only a handsome actor but also one of the most versatile stars working in Hollywood right now. He has worked on a varied range of projects from Notebook, and La La Land to now Barbie. Speaking of Barbie, Ryan is going to play Ken (the most famous male doll in the Barbie world) alongside Margot Robbie, who will be seen playing the titular character. For the unversed, the movie will release on July 21, 2023, and their massive fandom is waiting for it to hit the theatres.

Ryan was once seen in a movie named ‘Lars and the Real Girl’, where the actor portrayed the character of Lars Lindstrom, and shared the screen space with a s*x doll. And even though he was nervous at first to act with that doll, she later grew on him so much that he took her to his home. Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read ahead.

While talking in an interview with New York magazine in 2007, Ryan Gosling talked about his equation with the s*x doll in the movie Lars and the Real Girl, as the film’s plot revolves around Lars (played by Ryan), who falls in love with the s*x doll. Now, talking about it, Gosling said that he was feeling quite nervous about working with an inanimate co-star as he thought he would have to act for the two people.

“But then I met her. She came to the read-through. I couldn’t stop staring at her. I was fascinated. She had all these beautiful freckles on her face. She was endlessly fascinating to me. I got excited about all of our scenes together,” Ryan Gosling explained.

When the First Man actor was asked where did the s*x doll end up after the shooting concluded, Ryan admittingly said, “My house”.

Well, what a turn of events! First, Ryan Gosling took a s*x doll into his house, now, he has become one of the most popular dolls – Ken in the movie Barbie. Did you know about this?

