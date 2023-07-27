Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ragtag band of misfits has completed their pursuit with ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’ ending the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ or ‘GOTG’ trilogy. Director James Gunn said that one of his most critical points was that the films be tonally fluid as he did not want the humour to undercut the many dark and serious moments in the movies.

Sharing his vision behind the trilogy, James Gunn said, “The first film is the story of the mother, the second film is the story of the father, and this film is the story of the self, so it’s innately more intimate because of that.”

The trilogy is noted for its mix of comedy, action, and character development, as well as emotional depth and storytelling.

Talking about how emotional weight and comedy go side-by-side in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’, James Gunn said, “When you go back to the first movie, you see that tonal shifts have been a part of this franchise from the very beginning. It was really important to me that the films were fluid tonally. The humour is incredibly important, but I also didn’t want to undercut any emotion with a joke. So, it was important for me to allow the humour and the characters to be funny because they are funny characters and get into funny situations, but also to allow the emotion to really play out and not be ashamed of that emotion.”

The second entry into Phase 5 of the MCU, ‘GOTG Vol 3’ is considered one of the best MCU films of all time. It was both a critical and commercial success, receiving great appreciation from the audience, who called it a very fitting end to the trilogy.

The movie’s success took everyone by surprise as the previous movie of Phase 5, ‘Ant-Man 3’ was a huge flop and has been called one of the worst MCU films ever. ‘GOTG Vol 3’ also marks the last Marvel film to be directed by James Gunn as he has now become co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

‘GOTG Vol 3’ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. In addition, the film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, with Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

The ‘GOTG’ trilogy will now finally be complete, as the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2 and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

