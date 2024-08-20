The new K-pop group ‘Big Ocean’ has everyone talking as they are the first South Korean band with hearing impairment. The group debuted on April 20, 2024, under Parastar Entertainment, aligning with South Korea’s Day of People with Disabilities.

Big Ocean comprises three members: Jiseok, Hyunjin, and Chanyeon. While Jiseok was born with hearing loss, Hyunjin and Chanyeon lost part of their hearing at ages three and eleven, respectively. They all use medical devices like hearing aids to help them perform.

The group aims to break barriers and stigma around people with disabilities in the creative field. They want to establish a new genre called S-pop (sign language pop). The members have mastered Korean Sign Language, American Sign Language, and International Sign Language. Their performance at MBC’s Show! Music Core garnered praise from the audience and helped expand their fandom.

The K-pop industry requires trainees to undergo years of rigorous training before their debut. Big Ocean also trained for 1.5 years and utilizes AI and advanced technology to perfect their songs and performances. The group uses an artificial intelligence deep learning voice program to analyze each member’s voice in various pitches, helping to create parts of the song that might otherwise be difficult for them to sing.

Parastar Entertainment clarified that the group uses technology to produce natural and cohesive sounds and does not rely entirely on AI and technology. The members also wear wristwatches that vibrate with the beat, which helps them perform on stage.

The group has so far released three singles: ‘Glow,’ ‘Blow,’ and ‘Slow.’ They have shared that they always include sign language in their performances to make their songs accessible to everyone. Their first single, Glow, was performed in Korean Sign Language, while Blow was performed in American Sign Language. Their most recent single, Slow, was released on August 11th, marking the beginning of the Paralympics. The group stated that it is their way of showing support for the athletes, regardless of the outcome.

