ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is proving his star power again by regaining his top spot on August’s Brand Reputation rankings for boy group members. He stumbled a little in the last two months, and BTS’ Jin swooped in to take the leading position, but the True Beauty star is back and has beaten the BTS star by a significant margin. Scroll below for the deets.
Cha is not only an adept musician but also a talented actor. He is a popular personality on social media, with 46.1 million followers on Instagram. Last month, his alluring photoshoot dropped everyone’s jaws on the floor. His handsomeness has floored many people across the globe, and he is one of the most influential South Korean stars of the present generation.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed the individual brand reputation rankings for boy group members from July 17 to August 17, collecting data for 730 boy band members. The calculations were based on consumer participation, community awareness, media activity, and communication. Cha Eun Woo excelled in all those parameters to regain his position at #1 after losing it to BTS’s Jin in the last two rankings in June and July.
Cha Eun Woo was at #1 in April and May and slipped to #3 in June and #2 in July. He has regained his position with 3,668,606 points on the brand reputation index. BTS’s Jin is at #2 with a 3,199,306 brand reputation index. The True Beauty star has experienced a 49.39% increase since last time.
Cha Eun Woo’s fan page posted the chart on their X handle. Meanwhile, RIIZE’s Wonbin has secured the #3 position with a brand reputation index of 2,781,141. Again, another BTS member secured the #4 position with 2,536,752 points—it is Jimin, and his numbers have increased by 36.7% since his July score. Everyone’s favorite, Jungkook, has achieved the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,108,194 and a 47.88% rise in his numbers.
Check out the top 30 boy members on the list –
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- BTS’s Jin
- RIIZE’s Wonbin
- BTS’s Jimin
- BTS’s Jungkook
- Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
- BTS’s V
- Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- SEVENTEEN’S Wonwoo
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- RIIZE’s Sohee
- ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon
- BTS’s RM
- RIIZE’s Sungchan
- SHINee’s Minho
- NCT’s Doyoung
- THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
- THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo
- THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
- NCT’s Mark
- RIIZE’s Anton
- NCT’s Jaehyun
- SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
- BTS’s J-Hope
- SHINee’s Key
For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!
