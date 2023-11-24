BTS is a globally popular South Korean band that has been ruling over millions of hearts worldwide. Being Korean men, they have to serve a brief period of military time. Jin, J-Hope, and Suga have done their part. Now it is time for the rest of the members to enlist their names, and their agency, BIGHIT Music, has already confirmed that Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V have enrolled their names together, leaving their massive fanbase who call themselves ARMY heartbroken.

Reports about their military enlistment have been going viral all over the media. For the unversed, apart from being a band, the members have an illustrious solo career as well. Jungkook is a member who enjoys a global fanbase because of his songs and albums.

Jungkook has been leading every headline for making and breaking records, from topping Billboard charts to leading Spotify list with his songs like ‘SEVEN,’ ‘3D,’ it is truly his world, and we are living in it. Recently, he launched another piece, Standing Next To You, from his album Golden.

Apart from all of these, the BTS member is really popular for his impromptu live sessions with his fans and vlogs on his channel. Recently, a video of him taking his massive fanbase to shower went viral all over social media. In the video clip, Jungkook can be seen bare-body coming out of the shower wearing a shower cap and doing his skincare routine, and then drying his hair with the towel, leaving all of us drooling over his charismatic beauty.

Check out the video clip found on Instagram with a caption that read, “WE USED TO SAY JUNGKOOK WOULD ONE DAY TAKE US ALONG FOR A SHOWER AS JOKE BUT I DON’T THINK IT’s JOKE ANYMORE BROOOOO?!!”:

It ain’t a joke anymore. BTS ARMY and Jungkook’s fans have gone crazy over the clip. One wrote, “He really girlfriend zoned us.” Another one penned, “This would have put 15-year-old me into cardiac arrest.”

Another fan commented, “Every time… and I’M TELLING YOU! Every time I see how he rubs the towel on his hair I lose it.” One of them exclaimed, “my jaw is on the floor.”

One of the comments read, “BRO WE SAID THAT AS A JOKE..never thought he’d actually take us there(not complaining tho)😭😭😭👍👍”

Another ARMY wrote, “shouldn’t say this, but he is fully n*ked right…😳”

Well, he really did it. What are your opinions regarding Jungkook’s shower clip? We are in a frenzy, for sure.

