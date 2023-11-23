Park Min Young is one of the most prolific South Korean actresses who has carved a unique niche with her critically acclaimed K-dramas. A recipient of many accolades, Park has often been lauded for her versatility and ability to undertake challenging roles. Some of the most celebrated dramas, in which she showed her brilliant acting chops with her nuanced performances, include Seven Day Queen (2017), When the Weather is Fine (2020), and Love Contract (2022), among others.

Up next, the actress is set to wow fans with a new K-drama titled ‘Marry My Husband,’ which is based on a web novel of the same name. Written by Shin Yoo Dam and also starring Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyun, and Song Ha Yoon, the drama follows a woman battling with cancer, who is murdered after witnessing her husband’s affair with her best friend, but she surprises everyone when she shows up after 10 years to win back her glory.

The first look featuring Park Min Young from the upcoming drama was revealed today, and it has sent shockwaves among netizens who are impressed with her extensive transformation for the role. The actress reportedly dropped her weight to 37 kg to show a realistic portrayal of a cancer patient in the revenge saga.

In Marry My Husband, Park Min Young‘s character, a young and driven woman, faces the wrath of an unhappy marriage with an unfaithful husband, neglectful in-laws, and a hard-working life, and becomes a cancer patient at a very young age. Her best friend’s affair with her husband further deteriorates her condition, and leads to her murder. However, she rises from the ashes with the help of a man who has an unwavering affection for her, and she sets on an invincible journey to seek revenge from those who did her wrong.

The makers of tvN’s upcoming drama dropped a few stills of Park Min Young, in which she looks much skinnier and paler in comparison to her previous roles. Her face looks lifeless with under eyebags, and she has covered her head with a beanie, signaling her hair loss. Of course, undertaking such a sensitive role comes with a whole new set of challenges, but it also cements Park’s position as one of the best actresses of recent times in the Hallyuwood. Take a look below:

Marry My Husband will premiere on January 1, 2024, on tvN every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST).

